Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Rook Kast Figure

Hasbro is preparing for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord with some brand new 6” The Black Series action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a 6-inch Black Series Rook Kast figure for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord animated series.

Rook Kast comes with Mandalorian armor, two blasters, a jetpack, and a swappable unmasked head sculpt.

Pre-orders for this detailed collector figure are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Summer 2026 release.

This marks Rook Kast’s first appearance in The Black Series, inspired by her Star Wars: The Clone Wars role.

A new Star Wars animated series is on the way as Disney is exploring the time between The Clone Wars and Rebels from the perspective of Darth Maul. Maul is now trying to grow his criminal enterprise, and he could use some help. It appears that Rook Kast will be featured in this new cartoon, as Hasbro is giving her a new The Black Series figure. Rook Kast is a Mandalorian warrior who was featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She was a loyal member of the Mandalorian faction, Death Watch, but joined Maul's Shadow Collective when he took over Mandalore.

During this period, Rook Kast becomes one of Maul's supporters, and now she is back and with an impressive set of Mandalorian armor. Rook Kast is ready for action with sleek maroon armor and a new 6" figure that is highly detailed. She will come with two blasters, a jetpack, and a swappable unmasked head sculpt. Pre-orders for Mandalorian Rook Kast are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Rook Kast

"This Rook Kast figure lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

This Rook Kast figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, bringing the character from the animated series into The Black Series collection.

The 6-inch-scale figure (15 cm) features premium design, detailed deco, and multiple points of articulation for dynamic display.

Rook Kast comes with a removable Mandalorian helmet, jetpack, and two blasters for posing and display.

Previously seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™, this is Rook Kast's first appearance in The Black Series line.

