Jem and the Holograms Are Back with New Diamond Select Toys Statue

It is time to rock out as Jem and the Holograms are back, thanks to Diamond Select Toys. For fans who do not remember this hit show, Jem and the Holograms was a hit American animated TV show that aired from 1985 to 1988. The show followed the story of Jerrica Benton, who owns her own record company. However, she has an alter ego, Jem, who is the singer of the band The Holograms. The show was a joint collaboration with Sunbow Productions, Marvel, and Hasbro, and Jam was created to compete with the Barbie brand. Jem still has her own following and popularity, and Diamond Select Toys is putting her back in the spotlight!

A new Jem and the Holograms Premier Collection statue has been revealed and is limited to only 1,000 pieces. The statue comes in at 11" tall and captures Gem as she sings in front of the Synergy computer. DST put plenty of detail and skill into this beauty, capturing Jem's design perfectly, and is just popping in pink. Jem and the Holograms statue is priced at $200, and is set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Rock Out with Jem and the Holograms Once Again



"A Diamond Select Toys release! This statue is truly outrageous! Jem and the Holograms was one of the 1980s' greatest creations, an animated series about an all-girl rock band that became a hit among the shows of the decade. Now, iconic lead singer Jem is the newest Premier Collection Statue! This approximately 11-inch statue depicts Jem singing one of her hits in front of the Synergy computer, and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $200.00."