Lone Coconut Takes Flight with New Plunderbeak Captain Longbill

Lone Coconuts is back with some new additions to the PlunderPlanet with the debut of Plunderbeaks like Captain Longbill

Captain Longbill is a cunning sky pirate, ruling his mischievous crew without ever getting his feathers dirty.

Plunderbeaks are unique: they prefer stealing treasures from others rather than hunting for their own loot.

Captain Longbill Plunderbeak action figure is now available for $29.99 at the official Plunderlings Shop.

Lone Coconuts Plunderlings are part of the whimsical PlunderPlanet universe, a fantasy action figure line that blends tropical charm with mischievous adventure. These tiny, greedy pirates hop from island to island in search of treasure, coconut-themed gear, and plenty of mischief. Each Plunerling is unique, and Lone Coconut has taken the toy line to new heights lately by extending the universe. Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs are going to have to move aside as a new set of pirates is here with the Plunderbeaks. These feathered bandits prefer stealing the treasures of others rather than hunting for their own, and they are the latest set of characters to arrive in the line.

Kicking off this new series is Captain Longbill, a gentleman of the skies who leads the Plunderbeaks to glory and treasure. Captain Longbill leads his gang of misfits, Flynch and Quervo, by plundering wounded ships like a scavenger vulture. Whether displayed solo or as part of an entire tropical collection, the Lone Coconuts' newest Plunderlings Plunderbeaks will be a fine new addition to any collection. Treasure and adventure await Captain Longbill right now on the Plunderlings Shop for $29.99.

Lone Coconut – Plunderbeak Captain Longbill

"The PlunderPlanet is a fantasy action figure line with a tropical twist. These greedy, adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Plunderbeak are feathered bandits who don't bother hunting for treasure. Why bother adventuring when you can just steal it from those who did the heavy lifting?"

"Captain LongBill is a scheming Plunderbeak who fancies himself the gentleman of the skies, but in truth, he's just as much of a scavenger as the rest. He circles wounded ships with his crew like opportunistic vultures. Insisting on being addressed as "The Captain" by all, LongBill never gets his own feathers dirty if he can help it; that's what his two lackeys are for, Flynch and Quervo."

