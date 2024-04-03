Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Iceberg Lounge Awaits with McFarlane's DC Comics Penguin Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Penguin figure from DC Comics' Rogues Gallery.

Penguin makes a striking presence with his classic top hat and umbrella.

Pre-orders for the detailed 7" figure are available, releasing in May 2024.

The figure boasts 22 moving parts, accessories, and a collector art card.

The Iceberg Lounge is open once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest DC Comics Collector's Edition figure. Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, commonly known as the Penguin, is part of Batman's Rogues Gallery and has a big criminal presence in DC Comics. He has a very iconic appearance with a short stature, and portly physique, with trademark top hat and umbrella. First appearing in Detective Comics #58 back in 1941, Penguin might look silly, but he is a cunning and ruthless adversary for the heroes of Gotham. McFarlane Toys is bringing a DC Comics accurate figure to their DC Multiverse line featuring his signature look, including his monocle and umbrella. Crime is rising in Gotham, and this figure will surely help enhance your DC Comics criminal collection. Penguin is set to arrive in May 2024, and pre-orders are live online, like at the McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99. Be on the lookout for more DC Collector's Editon figures coming soon with Captain Boomerang and Starfire.

The Penguin (DC Comics Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition #12

"They say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but they also say evil is as evil does. A master manipulator, the Penguin is usually surrounded by violent henchmen who do his bidding without question. But when it comes down to a face-to-face, expect him to unleash a deadly barrage from a variety of umbrella weapons and other ingenious devices—often taking the form of fowl. And when all else fails, the Penguin will fight as dirty as they come, hand to hand combat doesn't ruffle his feathers at all."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

THE PENGUIN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands, umbrella and display stand

Includes collectible art card with an art card display stand

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!