Joker Wants His One Phone Call with New Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as new McFarlane Toys figures are here including a new deluxe Joker

The Clown Prince of Crime is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Deluxe Gold Label figure set from The Dark Knight. The infamous interrogation room scene can now faithfully be recreated with this set. Releasing exclusively at McFarlane Toys Store, Joker is ready to make his one phone call with an impressive set. The set will come with a brand Joker figure as well as three pairs of swappable hands, a table with two chairs, handcuffs, cellphone, and a scenic backdrop. This set will go perfectly with that fabric cape, The Dark Knight Batman, in the upcoming 5-Pack Cinematic Batman Movie Set. McFarlane has been putting a lot of time into The Dark Knight with their DC Multiverse line, and a set like this is just incredible. The Joker Interrogation Room McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive is priced at $39.99, is set for an October 2023 release, and can be found here.

The Joker Interrogation Room (The Dark Knight) Gold Label

"No one strikes terror into the hearts of GOTHAM CITY™ citizens quite like THE JOKER™. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the CLOWN PRINCE OF CRIME stands alone. A psychopath with no moral compass, THE JOKER™ is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent grin carved across his face. There's nothing funny about this particular clown; THE JOKER™ only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

THE JOKER™ is based on his appearance in the hit film THE DARK KNIGHT™

Accessories include 6 extra hands, table, 2 chairs, handcuffs, cellphone and environmental backdrop

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE™ TOYS DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

