Jubilee Brings Sparks to Hasbro with New X-Men '97 Marvel Legends

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including new Marvel Legends figures

Article Summary Jubilee bursts into Hasbro's X-Men '97 Marvel Legends action figure line with updated details and accessories.

The figure includes swappable hands, soda cup, and her signature mutant fireworks power effects for display.

Wave 3 also features Cable, Logan, Emma Frost, Morph, and Sunspot, all set for Fall 2025 pre-order release.

Jubilee’s animated series look makes her a must-have for expanding any Marvel Legends X-Men collection.

Jubilation Lee, aka Jubilee, made her first comic appearance in Uncanny X-Men #244 (1989), created by Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri. Originally introduced as a runaway teen with the ability to generate explosive plasma "fireworks," Jubilee quickly became a standout for her youthful energy and relatable charm. She often served as the reader's window into the world of mutants, especially with X-Men: The Animated Series. Jubilee would then return to the screen with X-Men '97 for some new adventures, and now she gets a new Marvel Legend figures from Hasbro.

Releasing for Wave 3, this fireworks mutant is ready for action with her updated outfit, variety of swappable hands, a drink, and some sweet mutant power effects. The other figures in this wave consist of Cable, Logan, Emma Frost, Morph, and newcomer, Sunspot. All of these figures are already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.99 and a Fall 2025 release. Be sure to snag up this wave before the release of the previous Made-To-Order X-Men '97 Sentinel, which will only help enhance all of these figures.

Light Up Your X-Men '97 Collection with Marvel Legends Jubilee

"Jubilee is a mutant capable of generating colorful energy plasmoids that look like fireworks. Although Jubilee is the youngest member of the X-Men, she can hold her own. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Jubilee action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."





"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands, attachable plasmoid power FX, and soda cup. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

