Judge Dredd's Judge Mortis Has Arrived and Brings Death to Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is continuing to expand their 2000 A.D. figure line as they have revealed their newest 1/18 scale collectible. Another member of the Dark Judges makes his debut with the terrifying and deadly Judge Mortis. Your new Judge Dredd collection is about to get a deadly new addition as this Judge can kill anyone he comes in contact with, with just one touch. Featuring 16 points of articulation, this Dark Judge is sculpted to percent bringing his skeleton design to life from the pale green skin detail to the sculpt of his armor. Judge Dredd collection will not want to miss out on adding this 1/18 scale figure to the brand new Dredd Collection, and like usually he will be a PX Exclusive release. The Judge Dredd Judge Mortis figure will be priced at $19.99 and will release in Q3 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him here with all of the other impressive 1/18 scale figures coming and offered from Hiya Toys. Stay tuned for more Dredd figures coming soon from Hiya Toys, including their upcoming yet to be revealed 1:12 scaled figures.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Originally designed by legendary artist Brian Bolland, Judge Mortis is next in the brand new range of fully poseable 1/18 figures drawing on more than four decades of ground-breaking Judge Dredd stories from Hiya Toys! A member of the Dark Judges, a single encounter with his fetid touch is enough to turn his victims into desiccated corpses. The PREVIEWS Exclusive Judge Mortis comes with 16 points of articulation, shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, utility belt with dimension jump, and his imposing winged helmet. The figure comes packaged in an attractive and protective cardboard window box, perfect for display in any Dredd collection!"