Jurassic Park III Hammond Collection 2-Pack Alan Grant Set Revealed

It is time to return to Jurassic Park once again as Mattel continues to expand its Hammond Collection. We have already seen quite a few newer releases, and it looks like we are returning to Jurassic. Park III with this new 2-pack set. Dr. Alan Grant returns to the Hammond Collection once again, sporting his appearance from the film as well as a new Velociraptor. This marks the second JPIII raptor we have seen recently, as pre-orders also just arrived for the films Male Velociraptor (here). Dr. Grant features film specific accessories with Billy's bag, backpack, swappable hands, as well as some raptor eggs.

This set is remarkable, and I am surprised Mattel did not include the Velociraptor whistle with this set. Either way, it is nice to see another raptor, and that slick white speckled deco is just fantastic and will pair nicely with the male. I hope that means more of the JPIII cast will join the Hammond Collection, and I am really looking forward to that Spinosaurus in the line if it ever arrives. The Jurassic Park III 2-Pack Dr. Alan Grant and Velociraptor is priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Jurassic Park III Makes a Comeback with Mattel

"Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, the Hammond Collection celebrates the thrills and adventure of the entire Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur-related collectables. This pack inspired by a scene from Jurassic Park 3 is no exception, with a Dr. Alan Grant in plaid shirt and safari hat with 16 points of articulation, complete with double hinged knees, and swappable hands."

"The Female Velociraptor dinosaur has extensive detail and multiple points of articulation. Movie-authentic accessories make this pack story-ready, with Grant's green backpack, 2 dinosaur eggs and a bag to hold the eggs. One of the hands provided for Grant can also hold the eggs."