Jurassic Park Outhouse Chaos Exclusive Set Revealed by Mattel

Mattel's new Jurassic Park Hammond Collection has been an absolute masterpiece. This new line features characters at 3.75" as well as companion dinosaurs to match them. The new Hammond Collection T-Rex is easily one of the best T-Rex dinosaurs to ever release. If you have not been able to get one, here is your chance as Mattel has unveiled their new SDCC 2022 Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set. When you gotta go, you gotta go and the lawyer Donald Gennaro has been caught off guard during the T-Rex Outbreak.

This incredible set features light, sounds, and a new deco for the T-Rex with new in-the-rain paint. Mattel is bringing this iconic Jurassic Park scene to life with a truly special SDCC exclusive set. I am sure we will see a less exclusive release of Donald Gennaro down the lone, but no lights, sounds, and maybe some pants. The Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set is priced at $80. Collectors can pre-order them starting Friday July 22 at 1 PM EST right here.

"Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos Set – As the escaped T. rex rampages Jurassic Park on a stormy night, Donald Gennaro deserts the group to hide in the outhouse where he meets his fate as "the lawyer who's eaten off the toilet." We capture the iconic scene in this set featuring the most menacing and detailed T. rex we've created yet, a highly articulated Donald Gennaro figure, and a destructible outhouse with lights and sounds that's ready to be wrecked. Colors and decorations may vary."

Jurassic World Outhouse Chaos Scene, Hammond Collection

3.75-inch Donald Gennaro figure

Deluxe T. rex is highly articulated with "rain" droplets deco on skin, premium glass eyes, a posable tongue, and stretchable jaw tendons

Press the button on the destructible outhouse for lightning "flashes" and dinosaur roars

Premium packaging with deco that helps bring this iconic scene to life

©2022 Mattel.

© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.