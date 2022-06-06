Jurassic World: Dominion Giganotosaurus Has Arrived at Prime 1 Studio

The time has finally come as Jurassic World: Dominion is finally hitting theaters this Friday. This newest film will showcase Jurassic World, and Jurassic Park films collide for one colossal event. Speaking of colossal, a new dinosaur will be featuring in the film, giving the T-Rex a run for its money. The Giganotosaurus is here, and Prime 1 Studio is bringing him to life as their next Jurassic World statue. Giganotosaurus will come in at 8.5″ tall, making this part of Prime 1's west 1/38 scale line. The detail on this deadly dino is fantastic with textured skin, teeth and a terrifying sculpt that will really shine when next to other Jurassic World 1/38 scale statues. The Jurassic World: Dominion Giganotosaurus Statue is priced at only $129 and is set for a September – November 2023 release. Pre-orders are set to live shortly and dino fans can find this dino right here.

"Prime 1 Studio is extremely proud as we continue to add more amazing dinosaurs to our Prime Collectible Figure Series: The 1:38 Scale PCFJW-07 Giganotosaurus toy version from Jurassic World: Dominion! As the ultimate entry into the Jurassic World series comes crashing into theaters, the ultimate carnivore comes crashing into the lives of Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Drs. Grant, Sattler and Malcolm: the original Jurassic Park trio!"

"Prime 1 Studio has challenged our sculptors and painters to bring the largest carnivore to have ever lived to realistic life with their incredible skills and artistry. Our sculptors have taken great care to sculpt lifelike, saurian scales, razor sharp teeth, and a frightening row of dorsal scales never seen before on a therapod! To compliment the fine sculpting, our painters have applied subtle gray-green hues and a slight wash to accentuate this dinosaur's anatomy. Most of all, at a height of 8.66 inches, Giganotosaurus will tower over and fit in perfectly with the PCFJP-01 Tyrannosaurus Rex from our Prime Collectible Figures Series. Giganotosaurus stands on a textured earthen base, emblazoned with Jurassic World: Dominion's logo! Giganotosaurus will allow you to expand your Prime Collectible Figure collection! So, hurry and preorder your statue today!"