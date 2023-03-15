Keaton Batman The Flash Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

McFarlane Toys has finally done it and has delivered one of the best Batman figures to date. Micheal Keaton has joined the DC Multiverse in preparation for the summer blockbuster film The Flash. This Batman is nicely sculpted and will have a long awaited feature for McFarlane Toys figures; a fabric cape! This is most likely to help assist Keaton to fit inside the companion Batmobile that is also arriving. Batman will come with a pair of swappable hands, grapple gun, and his signature batarang. This figure will easily sell out, and McFarlane Toys did a remarkable job of giving fans a sweet, inexpensive 89 Batman. Pre-orders are live right here and here, do not sleep on this figure, as pre-orders will sell out. Keaton will return as Batman in April 2023, his figure is priced at $19.99, and The Flash premieres on June 16, 2023.

Batman Returns to McFarlane Toys with Blast from the Past

"When Barry Allen arrives in an alternate 2013, he urgently seeks out the expertise of his friend and mentor Bruce Wayne – but the one he finds in the Multiverse is different on all fronts: older, long-retired from service as Gotham City's protector and somehow even more hardened than the billionaire superhero Barry has grown to know. With a global threat on the horizon, Bruce Wayne must decide whether he can become Batman once more."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off The Flash movie.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Batman (Multiverse) is featured in his look from the The Flash movie.

Batman (Multiverse) includes two alternate hands, Grappling hook, Batarang, cloth cape and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

