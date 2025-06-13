Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Killer Croc Returns from the Sewers with New Animated Batman Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of DC Direct Batman The Animated Series figures including the return of Killer Croc

Article Summary Killer Croc returns in McFarlane’s latest Batman: The Animated Series Target exclusive figure wave.

Figure features updated deco, swappable hands, and show-accurate white design from the classic cartoon.

Part of a Build A Figure series, collect the full wave to assemble animated DC anti-hero Jonah Hex.

Figures release July 2025 for $29.99 each, including Classic Batman, Ras Al Ghul, and The Gray Ghost.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Killer Croc is more than just muscle—he's a tragic, misunderstood villain with a monstrous appearance and a dangerous temper. Formerly known as Waylon Jones, this man was afflicted with a skin condition, giving him a reptilian look. He would then turn to crime after being rejected by society, which is what anyone would do. He made his animated debut in the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Vendetta," showcasing his brute strength and hatred for Gotham. He is now back and ready for crime with McFarlane Toys' latest Target Exclusive Batman: The Animated Series wave of figures. Killer Croc is featured in his white designs from the cartoon and will come with a variety of swappable hands.

These figures are just reissues of the popular DC Collectibles line of animated figures from years ago, with updated deco and sometimes accessories. This version will be part of a new Build A Figure wave, featuring the anti-hero of DC Comics, Jonah Hex, but in animated format. The McFarlane Toys x DC Direct Killer Croc will be hitting Target Stores soon and will release alongside Classic Batman, Ras Al Ghul, and The Gray Ghost. Each figure is priced at $29.99 and can be seen online with a July 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series – Killer Croc

"Killer Croc can often be found in the sewers, with the old tunnels providing him with the perfect hideaway. Croc often takes charge of some of the other forgotten souls who dwell there."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

KILLER CROC™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 4 extra hands and art card with character art on front and character bio on the back

Includes Jonah Hex Build-A figure parts. Collect the entire wave to assemble JONAH HEX

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

