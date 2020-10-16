Kingdom Heart II Sora Saves the Day with Good Smile Company

Kingdom Hearts II fans soul get excited because Good Smile Company has announced one of their newest Nendoroid figures. Sora is back from the beloved game Kingdom Hearts II with a highly detailed and articulated figure. He is ready to save the day with smiles, friendship, and the power of the heart with this fun and exciting throwback. Sora will come with three different face plates letting collectors choose between ice cream eating, smiling, and determined expressions. Besides swappable hand, the keypad wielder will come with his iconic Kingdom Key as he awaits to take on more Heartless.

Kingdom Hearts is an amazing game that combines originality, Final Fantasy, and Disney all in one. Exploring the vast variety of iconic Disney world is always a blast and Kingdom Hearts II only amps it up. Good Smile Company did right by this figure and fans of Kingdom Hearts will not want to miss out on this new figure. Pre-orders for KH2 Sora are already live and can be found located here. He will be priced at $51.99 and set to released in June 2021. Pre-orders will stay open until December 9, 2020, so make sure you lock down your order before it's too late.

"The door to light… We'll go together. From "Kingdom Hearts II" comes a new Nendoroid of Sora! The Nendoroid is fully articulated and features adjusted proportions to show his growth since the first game in Nendoroid form. He comes with three face plates including a smiling expression, a determined expression and a face to display him eating ice cream. He comes with the Kingdom Key as an optional part, allowing you to recreate battle scenes from the game. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates x3

Body

Right Arm Part x1

Right Hand Parts x3

Left Arm Part x1

Left Hand Parts x3

Crossed Arms Part x1

Right Leg Part x1

Left Leg Part x1

Kingdom Key x1