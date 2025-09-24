Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Flashback – DC Multiverse Batman: Devastator

Get ready to return to the Dark Multiverse as we take a look back at the DC Comics Dark Nights figures from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Batman: Devastator is a brutal Bruce Wayne variant who infects himself with the Doomsday virus.

This monstrous Batman hails from Earth -1 where Superman turns evil and becomes a deadly tyrant.

McFarlane Toys' Devastator figure captures the menacing design with intense detail but limited articulation.

As the DC Multiverse toy license nears its end, an updated Devastator MegaFig is highly anticipated by fans.

Batman: The Devastator is one of the more brutal and heartbreaking alternate versions of Bruce Wayne introduced in DC Comics' Dark Nights: Metal event. We are continuing to revisit the Dark Knights from the beginning of the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line. A Crisis of Infinite Earths is arriving for the DC Multiverse in mid-2026, as they lose the license to Mattel. The Dark Knights were a great beginning to their DC Comics line, including Devastator, who comes from Earth -1, a world where Bruce's worst fear becomes reality, Superman turns evil. On this Earth, Kal-El succumbs to corruption and becomes a tyrant, killing Lois Lane and threatening the entire planet.

This Batman realizes conventional methods cannot stop his former friend, so he takes the unthinkable step: he infects himself with the Doomsday virus. The Doomsday Virus is a deadly Kryptonian mutagen that was introduced in Justice League Vol. 2 #36, and is capable of transforming its host into a Doomsday-like monster with immense power and uncontrollable rage. Batman has no choice but to use the virus, turning him into the monstrous Devastator, a hulking, rage-fueled hybrid of the Dark Knight and Doomsday. Driven by raw fury and overwhelming power, Batman does the unthinkable and ultimately kills his world's Superman, losing his own humanity in the process. Just like the rest of the Dark Knights, Devastator is recruited by the Batman Who Laughs for his invasion of Earth-0.

McFarlane Toys was sure to craft up a truly horrifying brute for their DC Multiverse figure that focuses on detail and not so much articulation. Devastator comes to life right off the pages of DC Comics and features a hulked out monster with Doomsday spikes and a torn Batsuit throughout his sculpt. This figure is not size accurate to the rest of the DC Multiverse figures, but this figure was before McFarlane debuted their MegaFig. One can assume time is running out to request new figures, but it would be nice to see an updated version before the Crisis arrives. Despite the articulation, this is a fun figure that brought another popular villainous variant of Batman to life, when no one else would. This is another DC Multiverse figure that was not rereleased, but fans can find all things DC Multiverse on the McFarlane Toys Store right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!