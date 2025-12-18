Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Bring the Pain with McFarlane's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bebop

McFarlane Toys is back with their next wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers figures from the IDW Universe

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Bebop in its latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Punchers action figure wave

Bebop features comic-accurate details, alternate hands and head, chainsaw, and assault rifle accessories

Figure includes an exclusive Page Punchers Edition comic starring Bebop and Rocksteady from IDW

Pre-orders now open for $27.99 with a planned release in January 2026 alongside Rocksteady

McFarlane Toys is back with a brand new wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Page Puncher figures. Wave 1 was a great start with Shredder, the Foot Clan, Leonardo, and Donatello. Wave 2 is now bringing some heat with Raphael, Michelangelo, Rocksteady, and Bebop. In IDW continuity, Bebop began as a small-time street thug, living a dull, low-level criminal life until he was transformed into a mutant warthog. He and Rocksteady are always up to no good, and they clash with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at every opportunity they can. McFarlane now brings Bebop to life for their Page Punchers line with a nice comic-accurate design and a nice selection of themed accessories.

McFarlane's Page Punchers Bebop figure comes with three alternate hands, an alternate head, a chainsaw, and an assault rifle. As this is a Page Puncher figure, McFarlane Toys has included a Page Punchers Edition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Micro-Series starring Bebop and Rocksteady. Adding a comic is quite remarkable for these figures, as it allows both new and old fans to delve deeper into the world of TMNT in a new way, if they haven't already. Pre-orders for Bebop are now live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, alongside Rocksteady, with a January 2026 release date.

Bebop (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

"The routine life of a street-level goon can get dull, so when opportunity presents itself, these two won't let it pass them by, but as they are about to learn the hard way, there's more to being a successful mutant menace than just strength. Don't miss this bone shattering issue that sets the stage for the final showdown in City Fall!"

Product Features:

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Includes 3 alternate hands alternate head, chainsaw and weapon

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!