Kite Man Soars with Exclusive DC Comics Figure from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Gold Label Exclusive DC Comics Multiverse figure as Kite flies into the DC Multiverse

Article Summary Kite Man gets a fresh DC Comics action figure from McFarlane Toys, launching as a Target exclusive in 2025.

The figure captures Kite Man's modern look, inspired by his acclaimed appearances in recent Batman comics.

Includes ultra articulation, four swappable hands, removable kite with harness, and collectible art card.

Kite Man is set to star in the new HBO MAX cartoon "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" alongside his latest comic adventures.

Kite Man, aka Charles "Chuck" Brown, first took flight into DC Comics inside Batman #133. Originally a goofy Silver Age villain who was obsessed with kites and airborne crimes, Kite Man was largely considered a punchline until recent years. He got a major reinvention in Tom King's Batman run, where he was reimagined as a tragic yet humorous figure. As a father dealing with the death of his wife and son, he would soon take up the mantle of Kite Man to do whatever Kites can do.

This high-flying hero even has a new spin-off cartoon on HBO MAX on the horizon with Kite Man: Hell Yeah! The wild DC Comics character is also joining McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line with a new Target Exclusive figure. Chuck comes with four swappable hands along with a removable kite with a harness and display base. He featured his more modern DC Comics costume and can be seen online now, but is set to fly into Target stores in July 2025.

McFarlane Toys DC Comics Collector Edition – Kite Man

"After studying wind in school, Charles Brown fell into a life of crime, designing the aerodynamics of The Joker's Jokermobile, but otherwise regarded as a loser—even by his wife. He became Kite-Man when the Riddler murdered his son during the War of Jokes and Riddles, adopting the identity in honor of his boy, with whom he used to fly kites."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

KITE-MAN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include removable kite with harness, 4 extra hands and figure display base

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

