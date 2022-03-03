Kotobukiya Unleashes Star Wars Visions The Duel Ronin Statue

A new Star Wars Visions collectible is on the way as Kotobukiya reveals their newest ArtFX statue. Coming out of the episode The Duel, the Sith hunting Ronin is back with incredible detail and an in 1/7 scale. The black and white style of the animated short returns to this statue as well as keeping the red lightsaber lit. A lot of detail and craftsmanship when in this gorgeous Star Wars Visions statue and I hope we can see more collectible like this in the future. Star Wars Visions is a fantastic anthology series giving fans new stories unique stylizing, and I am glad we are finally getting some collectible for it. If you love the Visions series and The Duel episode in particular, then this is the statue for you, and the Ronin is priced at $249.99. He is set to track down his next Sith in August 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"STAR WARS: VISIONS™, an anthology of animated short films celebrates Star Wars through the lens of the world's best anime creators and storytellers. Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to this cutting edge series now streaming only on Disney+. "THE DUEL," an animated short by studio Kamikaze Douga, captivates audiences with groundbreaking visuals and intense action. Character designs for "THE DUEL" were overseen by illustrator Takeshi Okazaki, who also worked on the concept for the Artist Series TUSKEN RAIDER™ ARTFX."

"The mysterious RONIN, a former Sith™ warrior, wanders through the Outer Rim territories with his trusty astromech droid B5-B6™. Upon a chance encounter with a group of bandits and their leader attacking a defenseless village on the planet Genbara™, the Ronin is thrust back into battle and becomes an unlikely savior for those in need. Masterfully sculpted in 1/7 scale the Ronin stands in a stoic pose brandishing a lightsaber aglow with vibrant red from the imbedded Kyber Crystal™. Every detail from the Ronin's character design has been painstakingly replicated down to the prosthetic jaw support, his arsenal of two lightsabers and blaster and the billowing robes of his attire, which were designed to resemble those of a kimono in Japanese culture. Do not miss this opportunity to add the Ronin, a unique limited production ARTFX to your Star Wars collection!"