KPop Demon Hunters Collectibles Coming Soon Mattel and Hasbro

The KPop Demon Hunter craze is about to blow up in your collections as the license has been acquired by two top companies

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters collectibles arrive Spring 2026 from toy giants Mattel and Hasbro in a global launch

Mattel takes the lead with dolls, action figures, playsets, and a special HUNTR/X 3-pack debuting first

Hasbro brings plush toys, electronics, role-play items, and MONOPOLY Deal: KPop Demon Hunters to fans

Sign up on Mattel Creations and Hasbro Pulse for updates and exclusive KPop Demon Hunters releases

KPop Demon Hunters is a Netflix Original animated film that centers on the K‑pop girl group HUNTR/X (members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey). They sell out stadiums as pop stars by day, but are hunting demons by night. This film took the world by storm, becoming Netflix's most‑watched original, achieving over 325 million views in just 91 days. The movie even created its own soundtrack, which has also smashed records, with the single "Golden" hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100! The hype for KPop Demon Hunters is stull very much alive and now collectors can breathe easy as Netflix has revealed that Mattel and Hasbro would serve as global co‑master toy licensees for the film.

Hasbro will focus on plush toys, youth electronics, role‑play items, as well as games, with MONOPOLY Deal: KPop Demon Hunters being the first revealed. Mattel, on the other hand, will handle pretty much everything else with dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, and even playsets. Kicking things off first is a special fashion doll 3‑pack of HUNTR/X with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey that will arrive via the Mattel Creations platform. Pre‑orders are set to arrive on November 12, 2025 but it is unclear if it will release or with everything else that is slated for a Spring 2026 release. Stay tuned for more KPop Demon Hunter collectible news as it comes and be sure to check out the landing page for the upcoming Mattel Creations 3-Pack.

KPop Demon Hunters Collectibles Arriving Spring 2026

"FOR THE FANS. Mattel and Netflix are bringing the hunt beyond the screens. Mark your calendars for 11/12 and sign up for updates on Mattel Creations—you won't want to miss a single beat drop from KPop Demon Hunters. Sign up to receive an email notification when the KPop Demon Hunters Fashion Dolls 3 Pack launches in November. Be the first to know about other KPop Demon Hunters dolls, collectibles, and more beginning in 2026.

"Hasbro Pulse + KPop Demon Hunters are teaming up to offer fans the ultimate collector experience for IRL demon hunting…. In MONOPOLY Deal, players help the band HUNTR/X prepare for their biggest concert ever. Collect item cards featuring the objects Rumi, Mira, and Zoey need to pull off the show and seal the Honmoon. Use action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, and deploy Bobby to watch out for trouble. Be the first to complete 3 different item sets to win."

