Last Call For Rumble Society Hoodz: Vapor Figure From Mezco Toyz
Mezco Toyz announced the return of their original figure line Hoodz by reintroducing them to One: 12 Collective. Kicking things off first is Vapor, who is ready to tag the world as this graffiti artist is loaded with remarkable detail, accessories, and look. The Mezco Toyz exclusive figure is part of the Rumble Society now, which means he sold out instantly. However, due to the high demand, Mezco reintroduced the figure from "Buy It Now" to "Pre-order" for the popular figure. The Rumble Society toy line is a perfect set of collectibles that can be introduced to any collection out there, and Vapor extends that to artists. This Hoodz figure is loaded with accessories from swappable clothes, flocked hair, spray paint cans, and a nice assortment of interchangeable hands and heads. This figure is one that fans will not want to miss, and time is running out to get one for you here. This wave of figures is set to release in the Summer of 2022, and he is priced at $112.
"Hi, my name is Vapor, and I'm not the type that gets caught. My crew and I are known for throwin' up the color on the streets and claiming the city as our canvas. We make art so dope; it's criminal! We are HOODZ. The One:12 Collective Vapor's got styles for miles with his wide selection of gear. Layer up with the included hoodie, bubble vest, and jacket to create multiple distinct looks, or keep it simple and rock a plain tee. Vapor is the first One:12 Collective figure to feature interchangeable shoes! Swap his kicks by popping off the foot just like you would with an interchangeable hand."
"Vapor is equipped with street art essentials including Vandal Varnish spray paint that makes noise when it's shaken, marker mops, full face respirator, Black Book, and much more. Most of his supplies can be neatly stored in his bookbag with a functioning zipper. Vapor is packaged in a retro-style lunchbox tin covered in graffiti, perfect for those long subway rides to Coney Island."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE VAPOR FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Four (4) head portraits with flocked hair
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 16cm tall
- Twelve (12) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of middle finger hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of Vandal Varnish holding hands (L&R)
- One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)
COSTUME:
- Baseball cap
- Balaclava
- T-shirt
- Hoodie with functioning drawstrings
- Bubble vest with functioning zipper and integrated wire
- Hooded jacket with functioning zipper and integrated wire
- Fingerless gloves
- Jeans
- Sneakers
- Work boots
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) book bag with functioning zipper
- One (1) full face respirator
- One (1) pair of headphones
- One (1) Black Book
- One (1) Bolt cutter – padlock pleeze
- Three (3) Vandal Varnish spray paint with "Shake it UP" function and removable caps
- Three (3) marker mops, homemade and messy
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Each One:12 Collective Rumble Society – Hoodz: Vapor figure is packaged in a collector friendly lunchbox tin, designed with collectors in mind.