Last Call For Rumble Society Hoodz: Vapor Figure From Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz announced the return of their original figure line Hoodz by reintroducing them to One: 12 Collective. Kicking things off first is Vapor, who is ready to tag the world as this graffiti artist is loaded with remarkable detail, accessories, and look. The Mezco Toyz exclusive figure is part of the Rumble Society now, which means he sold out instantly. However, due to the high demand, Mezco reintroduced the figure from "Buy It Now" to "Pre-order" for the popular figure. The Rumble Society toy line is a perfect set of collectibles that can be introduced to any collection out there, and Vapor extends that to artists. This Hoodz figure is loaded with accessories from swappable clothes, flocked hair, spray paint cans, and a nice assortment of interchangeable hands and heads. This figure is one that fans will not want to miss, and time is running out to get one for you here. This wave of figures is set to release in the Summer of 2022, and he is priced at $112.

"Hi, my name is Vapor, and I'm not the type that gets caught. My crew and I are known for throwin' up the color on the streets and claiming the city as our canvas. We make art so dope; it's criminal! We are HOODZ. The One:12 Collective Vapor's got styles for miles with his wide selection of gear. Layer up with the included hoodie, bubble vest, and jacket to create multiple distinct looks, or keep it simple and rock a plain tee. Vapor is the first One:12 Collective figure to feature interchangeable shoes! Swap his kicks by popping off the foot just like you would with an interchangeable hand."

"Vapor is equipped with street art essentials including Vandal Varnish spray paint that makes noise when it's shaken, marker mops, full face respirator, Black Book, and much more. Most of his supplies can be neatly stored in his bookbag with a functioning zipper. Vapor is packaged in a retro-style lunchbox tin covered in graffiti, perfect for those long subway rides to Coney Island."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE VAPOR FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits with flocked hair

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of middle finger hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of Vandal Varnish holding hands (L&R)

One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)

COSTUME:

Baseball cap

Balaclava

T-shirt

Hoodie with functioning drawstrings

Bubble vest with functioning zipper and integrated wire

Hooded jacket with functioning zipper and integrated wire

Fingerless gloves

Jeans

Sneakers

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) book bag with functioning zipper

One (1) full face respirator

One (1) pair of headphones

One (1) Black Book

One (1) Bolt cutter – padlock pleeze

Three (3) Vandal Varnish spray paint with "Shake it UP" function and removable caps

Three (3) marker mops, homemade and messy

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Rumble Society – Hoodz: Vapor figure is packaged in a collector friendly lunchbox tin, designed with collectors in mind.