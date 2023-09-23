Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

MCU Spider-Man (Red & Blue) Suit Swings On Into Marvel Legends

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new live-action Spider-Man figures

New card backed figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home are on the way, featuring some amazing, spectacular, and ultimate releases. One of which is the debut of Peter's new Spider-Man at the end of the film. Hasbro is bringing that new Red & Blue suit to life with an impressive new Marvel Legends figure. Peter will come with two heads, including an unmasked Tom Holland head sculpt, as well as three pairs of hands. This is a brand new suit that Spidey fans did not get a look at, making this a must have Marvel Legends figure for any web-slinging collection. Pre-orders are already live right here, with a late 2023/ early 2024 release for the usually $24.99 price. More No Way Home card back figures are also coming soon, with Peter #2 and Peter #3 with more unmasked glory.

A New Era of Spider-Man Cinema Begins Right Here

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man and other Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures! This collectible 6-inch-scale MCU action figure is detailed to look like Spider-Man from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure comes with 5 accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 5 accessories.

MCU-INSPIRED SPIDER-MAN: This Spider-Man action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired design and deco in their collections

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands and an alternate head

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of MCU action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!