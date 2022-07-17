Star Wars: Andor Come LEGO with New Ambush on Ferrix Set

We are just a little over a month away from the newest Star Wars adventure on Disney+ with Andor. A new Star Wars series means plenty of new collectibles are on the way for the smuggler's prequel journey. We have already seen Cassian Andor arrive at Hasbro with an upcoming "non-SDCC" exclusive set. It now looks like LEGO has entered the world of this Rebel as they reveal their new Attack on Ferrix set. Coming in at 679 pieces, Andor adventures unfold with two vehicles as well as three include mini-figures. The new Tac-Pod is featured in this Star Wars set, as well as a speeder bike. For mini-figures, Cassian Andor is, of course, included along with newcomers Luthen Rael and Syril Karn. This fun little set brings the adventures of Andor right off the screen and onto your shelves for $69.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and the set is expected to ship in August 2022.

"Star Wars: Andor fans can play out an action-packed Ambush on Ferrix with this LEGO® Star Wars™ (75338) set. It features a Mobile Tac-Pod with an opening top and side for easy access to the detailed interior, adjustable wings for flight and landing modes, and a rotating double stud shooter, plus a speeder bike for Cassian Andor and Luthen Rael to ride on. There are 3 LEGO mini-figures, each with a blaster pistol for battle play."

"This construction toy playset makes a top gift for kids aged 9 and up. Fun to build solo or with others, it comes with illustrated building instructions. And check out the LEGO Building Instructions app for digital instructions and intuitive viewing tools. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999. There is a huge array of buildable models for play and display that will excite fans all ages."

Buildable LEGO® Star Wars: Andor vehicle toy playset (75338) – Kids can play out an Ambush on Ferrix with this set, featuring a Mobile Tac-Pod, a speeder bike, and 3 Star Wars: Andor characters

3 LEGO® Star Wars™ mini-figures – Cassian Andor, Luthen Rael and Syril Karn, each with blaster pistols for battle play

Mobile Tac-Pod – Opening top and sides for access to the detailed interior, pilot seat, space for up to 5 LEGO® mini-figures, adjustable wings, rotating double stud shooter, and a rear access ramp

Speeder bike – Seats for Cassian Andor and Luthen Rael, plus clips to attach their weapons

Gift idea for ages 9 and up – Give this 679-piece set as a birthday or holiday gift to any Star Wars: Andor fan and creative kids who love LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable toy playsets

Build together – Kids and their friends, siblings, or parents can share the fun of building the Mobile Tac-Pod, which measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) long and 7 in. (17 cm) wide