Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Batman: Justice League Task Force Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest set of figures including video game version of Batman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Batman figure from the Justice League Task Force video game.

Batman comes in a grey and blue batsuit with an 8-bit bat symbol and poseable fabric cape.

Figures include build-a-figure pieces to assemble Darkseid, releasing November 2024.

Featuring ultra articulation, each figure has 22 moving parts for diverse posing.

Batman is back with a brand new version of himself coming to life from DC Multiverse as he prepares to take Darkseid. Coming to life in 1995, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new wave of DC Multiverse figures that are inspired by the DC Comics video game Justice League Task Force. This game is an interesting release for McFarlane Toys to bring to life, but here we are, and Batman is on all the new figures. Each of these heroes will get an interesting 8-bit inspired deco, along with their designs from DC Comics in the 90s. Batman will be fitted in his grey and blue batsuit with a yellow utility belt and batsymbol. The bat symbol has an 8-bit digitized design, which is pretty fun, and he will also include a sweet poseable fabric cape.

This angry Batman is surely not happy that Darkseid has arrived, but Superman, Flash, and Aquaman are all releasing alongside him to help. Each figure will come with a piece of Darkseid to build, which is a nice figure that DC Comics fans will surely want to build. Pre-orders for this wave are set for a November 2024 release; they are priced at $24.99 each and can be found on McFarlane Toys Store.

Batman (Justice League Task Force)

"BATMAN as featured in the classic video game JUSTICE LEAGUE TASK FORCE

BATMAN POWERS: exceptional martial artist, combat strategy, inexhaustible wealth, brilliant deductive skill, advanced technology.

FIRST APPEARANCE: DETECTIVE COMICS #27 (1939)

ALIAS/ALTER EGO: Bruce Wayne AKA: Dark Knight, Caped Crusader, Matches Malone

BASE OF OPERATIONS: Gotham City

OCCUPATION: CEO of Wayne Enterprises."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

16-Bit Deco to recreate the classic video game appearance.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLTF Build-a line will assemble DARKSEID.

Includes 2 attack effects, base, and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!