Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Red Hood (Batman: Three Jokers) 1:3 Cowl

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they bring new Batman cowls to life in 1:3 scale

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a 1:3 scale Red Hood cowl replica from Batman: Three Jokers.

Stands 7 inches tall and comes with a themed display base for fans and collectors.

Red Hood’s mask is inspired by Jason Todd’s design in the DC miniseries Three Jokers.

Pre-order the Red Hood cowl now for $17.99, with an expected April 2026 release date.

Batman: Three Jokers is a 2020 DC Black Label miniseries written by Geoff Johns with art by Jason Fabok. The story continues the mystery Batman has been investigating: there isn't just one Joker but three. It appears that three distinct individuals have assumed the Joker identity over time, each representing a different era of DC Comics. The Three Jokers consists of the Criminal (cold and calculating), the Clown (chaotic and theatrical), and the Comedian (sadistic and psychologically manipulative). Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood are all involved in uncovering this mystery, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing part of it to life.

A new set of Batman 1:3 Replica Cowls is on the way, including the first one from another member of the Bat-Family. Red Hood's iconic mask is now coming to life in glorious metallic detail and will stand at 7" tall. Part of Jason's outfit is featured with this bust, and he will be displayed on a themed base for Batman: Three Jokers. It is nice to see McFarlane Toys expanding this series beyond just cowls, so it would be fun to see some Batgirl cowls joining the line in the future. Pre-orders for the 1:3 Red Hood Replica Cowl are already live for $17.99 with a late April 2026 release.

Red Hood (Batman: Three Jokers) 1:3 Cowl Replica

"Red Hood is a name and identity that has been used by various heroes and villains over the years. The current and best-known Red Hood is Jason Todd, a fierce hand-to-hand combatant and vigilante crime-fighter who was once Batman's second heroic apprentice called Robin. He has a complicated relationship with both his former mentor, Batman, and the original Robin, Dick Grayson."

Product Features:

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on Batman: Three Jokers

Stands approximately 7″ tall

Includes display stand

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