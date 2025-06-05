Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Lawrence Limburger Arrives for Nacelle's Biker Mice From Mars Line

Nacelle is revving their engines once again as they debut Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 figures so grab some hot dogs

Article Summary Lawrence Limburger debuts in Nacelle’s Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 action figure collection

Figure features detailed accessories including a Tommy Gun, fedora, cane, and human disguise mask

Limburger comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands for dynamic display possibilities

Pre-orders for the Biker Mice From Mars Limburger figure are live at $34.99, shipping April 2026

Lawrence Limburger is the main villain of the Biker Mice from Mars cartoon and is an undercover Plutarkian. The Plutarkians are the reason why the Biker Mice had to escape from Mars, as it was they who invaded their home planet to strip it for its resources. Lucky for Earth, Vinnie, Modo, and Throttle have come across one in Chicago, disguising himself as a businessman, who has plenty of environmental schemes to try and claim Earth. However, the Biker Mice and their friends might have something to say about it, and now, Nacelle brings Limburger to life for Wave 2 of their action figures.

Get ready to add some villains to your Biker Mice collection with an impressive new figure. Limburger is loaded with detail and accessories, capturing both human disguise and turn fish-faced horror. Other themed fun includes a Tommy Gun, fedora, cane, video monitor, bowl of worms, and you can't forget the hot dog! The Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2 Limburger figure is priced at $34.99, pre-orders are already live with an April 2026 release date.

Nacelle – Biker Mice From Mars Wave 2: Limburger

"A Fish-faced schemer and smellier than moldy cheese, Lawrence Lactavius Limburger is the evil Plutarkian leader of the coup on Chicago. Disguised as a human businessman, Limburger has fooled the citizens of Chicago into thinking he will end crime. In reality, he orders his wacky henchman, Greasepit and Dr. Karbunkle, to strip-mine the city of its natural resources."

"The Biker Mice know Limburger's true mission: deplete Earth's assets for the High Chairman of his home planet, Plutark, just like he did on Mars. If the Biker Mice can get past Limburger's rancid stench, it's tail whippin' time! Someone get this crook some deodorant!"

Contents

Limburger Action Figure

Tommy Gun

Fedora

Cane

Mouse Trap

Human Mask Accessory

Bowl of Slime Worms

Video Monitor – with the High Chairman on the screen!

3 Interchangeable Heads – with Human Mask heads and Plutarkian heads !

3 Sets of Interchangeable Hands

Hotdog

