Zack Snyder's Justice League Black Suit Superman Gets MAFEX Figure

Zack Snyder's Justice League was an absolute masterpiece, as it gave fans an updated and just terrible version of the DCEU Justice League. One of my favorite things to come out of the film was the return of Superman. Not only is Henry Cavill one of my favorite versions of the Man of Steel, but his black costume is fantastic. There have been quite a few Zack Snyder's Justice League collectibles featuring Black Suit Superman, and now there is a new one on the horizon. Coming to us from Medicom, Superman is getting a new AFEX figure featuring his slick black and silver outfit that is loaded with detail and texture design.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman will have a fabric cape, will be highly articulated, and will have a nice set of swappable parts. These will include four interchangeable heads with standard, angry, angry grinning, and heat vision expressions that will capture a lot of his emotion. Priced at $104.99, Zack Snyder's Justice League fans can expect MAFEX No.174 Superman (Black Suit) to release in October 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be on the lookout for more MAFEX figures dropping like X-Factor Cyclops.

"MAFEX Superman (Black Costume) 6″ Scale Figure – Zack Snyder's "Justice League" iteration of the classic hero, Superman, gets an awesome MAFEX action figure! This insanely articulated collectible sports his sleek, black outfit with a real cloth cape to boot. He comes with four interchangeable heads and other wrist parts. Order him for your collection today!"

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

From the Zack Snyder's Justice League movie

Highly detailed

Super articulation

Fabric cape

Box Contents Superman figure

4 Head sculpts (Angry, Angry w/teeth, Heat Vision, Standard)

Interchangeable hands

Display Stand