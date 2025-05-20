Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, Mario Kart

LEGO Goes for First Place with New Interactive LEGO Mario Kart Set

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Mario Kart with interactive Mario

Article Summary LEGO and Nintendo launch an interactive Mario Kart set with a buildable Standard Kart and Mario figure.

Set includes drifting, shell launching, and iconic obstacles like Item Boxes, Bob-ombs, and Red Shells.

Special Mario Kart sound and visual effects bring enhanced play and digital rewards to LEGO Mario fans.

Compatible with other Super Mario LEGO sets, this 278-piece set is priced at $54.99 and released August 2025.

Rev up your engines as LEGO and Nintendo have teamed up once again to bring the high-speed thrills of Mario Kart to brick form. A new LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart set is launching in August 2025, featuring their signature and interactive Mario figure. Coming in at only 278 pieces, it is time to get first place with this fun new set that features a buildable Standard Kart and a course for him to drive through. As for the kart itself, it will feature drifting in shell launching actions, allowing for internal things to create iconic moments just like on the screen.

From an Item Box, Thwomp, Bob-omb, and even Red Shells and Bananas, this race will not be a drive around the block. LEGO was sure to include new Mario Kart-themed sounds and visual effects for their LEGO Mario figure, which only expands the play of these collab sets. This Mario figure will be able to interact with the other Nintendo-themed sets as well, so no need to worry about missing out on the previous releases. Collectors and racers can go for the gold for $54.99, and fans can check out the full set reveal through LEGO.com.

Mario Kart – Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart

"Let kids create their own racetrack and team up with LEGO® Mario™ in his Standard Kart for interactive races with this brick-built Mario Kart™ toy playset (72043). A fantastic LEGO® Super Mario™ gift toy for boys, girls and gamers aged 7 years oldand up, the building set features an interactive LEGO figure and a Standard Kart with drifting action and a shell-launching function for racing fun and pretend play. There is a start area, connectible track barriers, traffic cones and a winner's circle to make a racetrack."

"Drive the Standard Kart with LEGO Mario to trigger Mario Kart sounds and visual effects, earn digital rewards from the Item Box, defeat the Bob-omb and Thwomp and see how LEGO Mario reacts to the green and red LEGO plates. Mario Kart toy playsets (sold separately) for more vehicles and characters to expand the fun."

