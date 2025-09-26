Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: cars, disney, lego

LEGO Races Into First with New Speed Champions Lightning McQueen

LEGO adds a speedy new addition to their Speed Champions car collection with the arrival of the one and only Lightning McQueen

Article Summary LEGO unveils Lightning McQueen for the Speed Champions series, celebrating Cars’ 20th anniversary.

The 270-piece set features Lightning McQueen’s iconic #95, Rust-Eze logo, and signature details.

Includes unique touches like ‘Lightyear’ tires, headlight stickers, and expressive windshield eyes.

Pre-orders open now at $27.99, with an official LEGO launch date of January 1, 2026.

Kachow! Lightning McQueen is the charismatic race car from Disney‑Pixar's Cars franchise. From his introduction in Cars (2006), he's evolved from a cocky Piston Cup rookie obsessed with fame to a seasoned racer and mentor who learns lessons about humility, friendship, and legacy. Now, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Cars, LEGO has released an impressive new addition to their Speed Champions collection as Lightning McQueen is here! That is right, this 270‑piece set measures 5.5" long and 3" wide, capturing his iconic look from the hit animated film.

Everything that you want in a Lightning McQueen set is included here, like his signature lightning bolt, iconic #95, Rust-Eze sponsor logo, and even the 'Lightyear' tires. LEGO was also sure to include its famous headlight stickers and windshield eyes to faithfully bring this racer to life. It will be interesting to see McQueen next to other Speed Champion sets like The Fast and the Furious, F1, and 007. Pre-orders are already live for LEGO's new Cars set for $27.99, and he is expected to race into action on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Speed Champions Lightning McQueen

"Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved Disney Pixar movie Cars with this LEGO® Speed Champions ǀ Lightning McQueen (77255) building toy. This construction set for boys and girls ages 9 and up includes many of the design details from the iconic movie character. The Disney model features Lightning McQueen's famous yellow and orange lightning bolt, number 95, Rust-Eze sponsor logo, tires imprinted with 'Lightyear' and his famous headlight stickers."

"The car toy is also the only Speed Champions model with a detailed undercarriage so kids can enjoy extra play value. A great gift idea for kids and car fans, LEGO Speed Champions building sets let them build replicas of some of the world's most iconic vehicles. Set contains 270 pieces.

