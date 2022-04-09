LEGO Reveals Harry Potter Order of the Phoenix 12 Grimmauld Place Set

The magic returns to cinemas as a new Fantastic Beasts movie is right around the corner. However, no matter how hard they try, WB will never be able to capture the magic that the original Harry Potter films brought. Thankfully we have LEGO here to help us capture iconic moments from the film's history in brick form. A new LEGO set is on the way from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix with 12 Grimmauld Place. Sirius Black's home comes to life with an impressive 11 inch tall multi-level set that has nine mini-figures! The secret townhouse can even be hidden just like in the film and features all sorts of secretes within to help unveil what the Order of the Phoenix truly is. Priced at $119.99, the Harry Potter 12 Grimmauld Place set is set to go up for pre-order here on June 19, 2022. Be on the lookout for more new Wizarding World LEGO sets like the Hungarian Horntail, Shrieking Shack, and more

"LEGO® Harry Potter™ 12 Grimmauld Place (76408) is the first set in the range to feature the magical, multistory Order of the Phoenix™ headquarters. Standing over 11 in. (28 cm) high, this multistory model is bursting with authentic details and fascinating features. There's a real 'Wow!' moment when a normal-looking townhouse magically transforms to reveal the headquarters of the Order of the Phoenix. Inside, kids can share adventures with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley™, Sirius Black™, Nymphadora Tonks™, Kreacher™, Molly Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley and Kingsley Shacklebolt™."

"There are many magical locations to discover within, including Sirius Black's room, the Black family tree tapestry and the piano where Ron and Hermione practice playing. The free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, providing an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process."

Iconic building – Fans can put their passion for Harry Potter™ on show for all to admire with the LEGO® Harry Potter 12 Grimmauld Place (76408) set

9 minifigures – Includes Harry Potter™, Ron Weasley™, Sirius Black™, Nymphadora Tonks™, Kreacher™, Molly Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Kingsley Shacklebolt™ and Hermione's cat, Crookshanks

Lots to explore – Kids magically transform a townhouse to reveal a secret building bursting with authentic features, fun accessories (such as the famous Extendable Ear!) and Harry Potter™ action

Build, play and display – Measuring over 11 in. (28 cm) high, 9 in. (24 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep, the fully opened model is packed to the rooftop with magical play possibilities