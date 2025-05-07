Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Reveals New Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Book Nook Set

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter once more with LEGO as the debut a brand new set that captures the magic

Article Summary LEGO unveils the first-ever Harry Potter Book Nook set featuring the iconic Hogwarts Express train.

This 832-piece set includes Harry Potter and Ron Weasley minifigures plus Hedwig and Scabbers pets.

The Hogwarts Express Book Nook measures 15” long, fits between books, or splits as magical bookends.

Priced at $99.99, the set is available for pre-order now and releases in June 2025 for Harry Potter fans.

The Hogwarts Express is more than just a train; it's a magical rite of passage for every young witch and wizard. Departing from Platform 9¾ at London's King's Cross Station, this scarlet steam engine transports students off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The Hogwarts Express was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and captures the magical journey from the mundane Muggle world into the magical unknown. This train has played a big part in the Harry Potter series, and now LEGO wants you to add it to your bookshelves as they debut their next Book Nook set.

Coming in at 832 pieces, this new set features the Hogwarts Express and measures 15" long when fully extended and 7.5" deep when closed. The set comes with LEGO minifigures of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley as well as Hedwig, Scabbards, and candy from the trolley. Take your Harry Potter book collection to new heights with this magical new set that is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are already live on LEGO with a June 2025 release, and be on the lookout for more LEGO Book Nook sets like Sherlock Holmes.

LEGO, Harry Potter – Book Nook: Hogwarts Express

"Bring wizardry to kids' bookshelves with the first-ever LEGO® Harry Potter™ book nook (76450), featuring a buildable section of the Hogwarts™ Express – a creative way to make an enchanting book display. This magical toy lets children recreate iconic scenes at King's Cross Platform 9¾™ with Harry Potter and Ron Weasley™ minifigures and LEGO figures of their pets Hedwig™ and Scabbers™. The train model includes a detailed locomotive and carriage with side cutouts for minifigure access, and the carriage has mirrors at one end to create the illusion of a longer train."

"Open the model for easy play on the platform, close the model to fit neatly between books or divide the locomotive and carriage sections to create bookends. However your young wizard, witch or Muggle™ chooses to display it, this book nook makes a magical piece of Harry Potter house decor."

