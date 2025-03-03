Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

LEGO Reveals New Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Set

Relive the final battle of Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame with LEGO as they debut a new pricey set that brings the minifigures

Article Summary Experience the epic Avengers: Endgame final battle with LEGO's new set featuring iconic minifigures.

Pricey set includes 621 pieces and 10 minifigures like Captain America and Thanos for $99.99.

Recreate scenes with sling ring portals, Ant-Man mech, and rock-explosion features.

Release expected on May 1, 2025; check out details on the LEGO Store now.

LEGO is back with some brand new Marvel Studios sets as they resist the legendary Avengers: Endgame Final Battle. This is a very interesting set that comes in at only 621 pieces but comes with a hearty $99.99 price tag. Thanos has returned from the past to fix his mistakes, and it is up to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to join in on the fun. This set features the showdown with seven Marvel magic circles and 10 LEGO miniatures to capture just some of the battle. Not much is really included here to justify the price, so that would mean the value is all in the minifigures that are included, starting with Captain America and his broken shield.

Fans will also get an Iron Man in his MK85 armor with sword and shield along with a Chitauri and Ant-Man who gets a mech suit to represent his enlarged form. We then get Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Falcon, and Iron Spider, who are all ready for battle. Everything comes to a head with the mighty Thanos Minifigure, but this set seems more like an add-on than a full set and might work well with the Avengers Tower LEGO Set for the Minifigures and portals. The Avengers: Endgame Final Battle set is expected to release on May 1, 2025, for $99.99 and can be seen on the LEGO Shop now.

LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame Final Battle

"The authentically detailed LEGO® ǀ Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle (76323) buildable playset is filled with iconic Super Heroes, including Iron Man and Black Panther minifigures, plus cool features and accessories to inspire endless creative adventures for boys and girls aged 10 and up who love build-play-and-display toys and Super Hero fun."

"Recreating the epic showdown from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, this buildable playset features sling ring inter-dimensional portals and 9 minifigures: Captain America (with shield), Iron Man MK85 (with sword and shield), Chitauri (with arm-mounted shooter), Ant-Man, The Scarlet Witch (with flame elements), Doctor Strange, Iron Spider (with 4 movable 'legs' on his back), Black Panther and Falcon (with 2 stud shooters). A large Thanos LEGO figure, a fully jointed Ant-Man mech, 2 rock-explosion functions and endlessly versatile reconfigurability ensure Super Hero action on an epic scale. Set contains 621 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!