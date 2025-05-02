Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

LEGO Summons New Harry Potter Monster Book of Monsters Set

It is time to get ready for class, so it is time to build the Chomping Monster Book of Monsters from Harry Potter with LEGO

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Chomping Monster Book of Monsters set inspired by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

This 518-piece set features hidden wheels, a pull-back function, and chomping jaws for magical play

Includes a Neville Longbottom minifigure and a mini Monster Book of Monsters for authentic detail

Perfect for fans aged 9 and up, the set launches in June 2025 for $59.99 as part of LEGO Harry Potter

The Monster Book of Monsters is one of the more memorable magical items that was introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. This textbook is required for Hogwarts students who are taking the Care of Magical Creatures class. However, this book is a literal monster that needs to be soothed on its spine before it can be read; if not, let's just say to keep your fingers clear. Well, the Monster Book of Monsters is now coming to LEGO as they return to the Wizarding World for a brand new Harry Potter set. Coming in at 518 pieces, this magical set measures 6.5" long, 5.5" wide, and 2.5" deep.

Just like in the film, LEGO wanted to give some life to this monster, and the book does have hidden wheels and a pull-back function. This will allow wizards and witches to show the creature in motion with chomping jaws and all. The set will also feature Neville Longbottom minifigure and mini Monster Book of Monsters as well. Revisit the magic of Harry Potter with this fun set that any wizard, witch, or Muggle would love to have. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the LEGO Harry Potter Monster Book of Monsters set is expected for a June 2025 release for $59.99.

LEGO Harry Potter – Chomping Monster Book of Monsters

"Put the magic of Hogwarts™ lessons in the hands of your young wizard, witch or Muggle™ with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Chomping Monster Book of Monsters building toy (76449). The fun fantasy set features a detailed brick-built recreation of The Monster Book of Monsters, the sentient textbook used in the care of magical creatures. The model has hidden wheels and a pull-back function – so place it on a flat surface, pull back, let it go and watch it speed away with its mouth chomping."

"A wizard holiday gift or birthday present for boys, girls and any Harry Potter fans aged 9 and up, this kids' building toy also includes a Neville Longbottom™ LEGO minifigure with a The Monster Book of Monsters accessory element. The buildable toy book and minifigure can be used with other LEGO Harry Potter collectible sets (sold separately) to give kids extra spellbinding play possibilities."

