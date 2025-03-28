Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lord of the rings

LEGO Unveils New The Lord of the Rings Set with The Shire

Return to Middle-earth with LEGO as they debut their new The Lord of the Rings set as they take fans to The Shire

Article Summary Explore The Shire with LEGO's newest Lord of the Rings set, capturing the magic of Bilbo's home.

2,017-piece set includes iconic characters: Frodo, Bilbo, Gandalf, and more.

Interactive features include Bilbo's hobbit hole, The One Ring, and a firework dragon.

Available April 5, 2025, for $269.99, with early access for LEGO Insiders April 2-4.

The Shire is the cozy homeland of the hobbits from the The Lord of the Rings series. This quiet, peaceful land represents the simplicity and the beauty of Middle-earth and is untouched by the horrors of the outside world. The Shire is a rolling countryside that is filled with green pastures, cozy hobbit-holes, and friendly communities. Hobbits, known for their love of food, gardening, and celebration, live in harmony in The Shire and are what Frodo and his companions are fighting to protect. LEGO is bringing the beauty of The Shire to life with their newest Lord of the Rings set that comes in at 2,017 pieces.

The set will feature Bilbo's Hobbit Hole from the start of the first film, with nine Lord of the Rings minifigures being included. This consists of Bilbo Baggins, Frodo, Merry, Pippin, and Samwise, along with other Hobbits like Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Rosie, and, of course, Gandalf the Grey. The Shire is nicely crafted in glorious brick-form here, and Lord of the Rings fans can enjoy the beauty of Middle-earth with this $269.99 set. Collectors will be able to find this LEGO Icons set on April 5, 2025, with early access to LEGO Insiders from 4/2 to 4/4.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: The Shire

"Journey to Middle-earth™ with the LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: The Shire™ (10354) movie memorabilia set. Bursting with features that fans will adore, this intricate diorama captures the magic of Bilbo Baggins' eleventy-first birthday party and includes 9 movie characters: Bilbo Baggins™, Frodo™, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry, Pippin, Rosie, Samwise™ and Gandalf the Grey™."

"Recreate Bilbo's hillside hobbit hole, complete with a round door and a richly furnished interior, including an entrance hall, study and parlor. Bring scenes to life with interactive functions. Transform a burning letter into The One Ring™ or make Bilbo vanish at the turn of a dial. Packed with movie details, from Gandalf's horse and cart to the firework dragon and Party Tree, this set makes an enchanting display for the home or office."

