The Spice Girls are Back with New LEGO Brickheadz Tribute Set

The Spice Girls are back, and LEGO is here to help celebrate the 25th Anniversary of their iconic Spiceworld album. Coming in at 578 pieces, all five ladies are back and in block form with a new Brickheadz tribute set featuring Emma, Geri, Melanie C, Mel B, and Victoria. All five of their iconic outfits are back once again and blasting with color that any Spice Girls fan can appreciate. Each of them will stand roughly 3 inches tall and will include base plates for each to help them fit into any music collection out there. Spice Girls collectibles are non existent now, so be sure to snag hip these lovely ladies in the near future for $49.99. This awesome Tribute Brickheadz Set is not up for pre-order just yet, but when they do, collectors will be able to find them here.

"Channel your girl power with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Spice Girls Tribute (40548). Delight fans of the world's most iconic girl group in this 25th anniversary year of the release of the Spiceworld album with a gift of this buildable set. It features all five girls and comes with authentic details such as Geri's iconic Union Jack dress and Mel B's animal print catsuit. Each figure stands on a baseplate, making these cool construction models the ideal display for any Spice Girls superfan."

The Spice Girls, LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style – This buildable LEGO BrickHeadz Spice Girls Tribute (40548) brings Emma, Geri, Melanie C, Mel B and Victoria , in iconic costumes, to superfans' bedrooms

Colorful display piece – This 578-piece LEGO® set for BrickHeadz™ fans aged 16 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes baseplates for display

Gift idea – The models measure over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 1 in. (5 cm) wide and 1 in. (5 cm) deep. They make the ideal birthday present or holiday gift for any Spice Girl fan