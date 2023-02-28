Savage Crucible Wave 3 Unlocks Rise from the Depths for Kickstarter Prepare for a brand new, unique and original toy line as a new Savage Crucible unleashes an incredible Kickstarter project

War rages on in the World of Savage Crucible, with (currently) three factions going toe-to-toe. This new Kickstarter project is something new and fresh that will be a must-have set of figures for a number of collectors. If you love Mythic Legions or wish you knew about them sooner, then there is no better place to start than with Savage Crucible. The project has already been fully funded, and we have already covered unlocks for Wave 1 with the Dinos (here) and Wave 2 with the Barbarians (here). Wave 3 gets a little aquatic, with the power of the seas getting unleashed like never before. The Harbinger of the Abyss is bringing his army of Pirahnoid's to land and is ready for war.

Savage Crucible Wave 3 is incredibly crafted and is last wave in the set with a July 2024 release. The Harbinger is the leader here, with a variety of different piranha mutants at his command with hinged jaws and impressive sculpts. For a closer look at some of these figures, D Amazing has some up-close reviews of the Harbinger here and a Paranoid here. From customizable armor, weapons, unique sculpts, and everything in-between, this aquatic wave will be a deadly threat for the Savage Crucible. Collectors can check out the whole Kickstarter project right here with the project ending on April 1, 2023.

The Power of the Sea Rises with Savage Crucible Wave 3

"Welcome to the World of Savage Crucible! The 6.5-7 inch line is a highly articulated action figure line with a ton of part pop and swap ability. We have tried are best to focus on the themes, character types, mold use, articulation and other aspects that we enjoy as collectors. This KICKSTARTER is years in the making. We have spent several years sculpting, refining and engineering the line. We have been working with the factory for a little over two years to ensure a smooth production and delivery timeline. We hope that you guys enjoys these figures as much as we have bringing them to life."

WAVE THREE: UNLOCKED – BECOMES UNLOCKED AT $242,000

ESTIMATED SHIPPING JULY/AUG 2024

$38 – Fathom Scout – Pirahnoid

$38 – League Striker – Pirahnoid

$38 – Abyss Dreadnought – Pirahnoid

$25 – Pirahnoid Savage

$15 – Pirahnoid Slate

$38 – Harbinger of the Abyss

$20 – Pirahnoid Character Pack #1