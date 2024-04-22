Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: horror, NECA, saw

NECA Wants To Play A Game with New Saw Ultimate Jigsaw Figure

The world of Saw is coming to action figure format as NECA has unveiled their new Ultimate Jigsaw Killer Red Robed figure

Article Summary NECA unveils Ultimate Jigsaw Killer figure with a red robe from Saw.

Figure includes accessories like a jaw trap and Billy the Puppet with Trike.

Collectible available exclusively at Target during NECA Haulathon event.

Faithfully crafted with multiple head sculpts and fabric robe for $34.99.

NECA wants to play a game as they are bringing the infamous Saw franchise to life with a brand new Ultimate figure. John Kramer, also known as Jigsaw, is back and ready to put your collection through hell with a new Ultimate Red Robe release. Throughout the franchise, Jigsaw is an iconic serial killer who devises elaborate traps and puzzles to test the moral and ethical boundaries of his victims. However, he does not seem to himself as his twisted games test his victims, giving them an opportunity to confront their guilt and make the difficult choices to survive. The horror of Jigsaw and Billy the Puppet has been faithfully created and brought to life for this release with a fabric red-robed and a variety of head sculpts. A jaw trap, knife, swappable hands, and tape recorder accessories are also included, allowing fans to recreate some terrifying and bloody moments. Saw fans will be able to find this Ultimate Jigsaw Killer figure exclusive to Target Stores for $34.99 during their NECA Haulathon event. These drops happen on Friday at 9 AM ES, and will feature other exclusives from NECA like TMNT and much more.

Saw (Franchise) – Ultimate Jigsaw Killer (Red Robe)

"In the Saw movies, The Jigsaw Killer abducts the morally wayward in a twisted attempt to teach his victims the value of life. Once captured, his prisoners must face impossible choices in a horrific game of survival as he communicates with them through an eerie puppet. This 7" Saw action figure in a red robe gets the Ultimate treatment, with a fully articulated body under a wired fabric robe. Accessories include: interchangeable heads and hands, pig-mask head, puzzle head-trap, tape recorder, extended blade, and Billy the Puppet with Trike. Collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

