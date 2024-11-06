Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

Leif's Garden Shop Come to Life with New LEGO Animal Crossing Set

LEGO Brings the legendary world of Nintendo to life with some brand new upcoming construction sets like new Animal Crossing creations

Meet cheerful sloth Leif and squirrel Poppy in this 263-piece set.

Enjoy imaginative play with a car, caravan, and garden shop setup.

Perfect gift for kids aged 7+, combining vehicle play with gardening fun.

Just when you think you have seen enough, LEGO returns with yet another Nintendo-inspired set from the world of Animal Crossing. Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop is rolling on with this fun 263-piece set that features two new mini-figures. Leif is a cheerful sloth from Animal Crossing who is known for his love of nature and gardening. He first appears in Animal Crossing: New Leaf as the owner of the gardening shop, where he sells plants, shrubs, and gardening supplies. In later games, like New Horizons, Leif would continue to share his love for the green by visiting players' islands as a traveling vendor offering rare flowers and shrubs, helping players beautify their islands. Collectors now get to bring Lief home to their island with this new set, which features a car and caravan and the arrival of the villager Poppy. Set up his plant store, water the green, and bring some floral beauty to your brick-built island. The Animal Crossing Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop set is priced at $29.99 and set for a January 2025 release.

Animal Crossing LEGO – Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop

"LEGO® Animal Crossing Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (77054) gift for 7-plus-year-olds comes with 2 minifigures, a car and caravan toy and a garden shop for hours of imaginative play. It will also appeal to kids who love vehicle playsets as they drive the movable car toy and caravan into town and set up the plant store. The set comes with 2 minifigures – Leif the sloth and Poppy the squirrel – and lots of creative accessories. Kids can pretend to plant the seeds and water them using the can and pump, or they can role-play Poppy buying plants in exchange for Bells."

This garden shop playset includes Leif, a sloth minifigure, and Poppy, a squirrel minifigure, from the video game series

Kids imagine driving the attachable car and caravan toy, setting up the plant store, planting seeds and watering them with the can and pump and buying plants and seeds with Bells

