Limited Edition Golden & Copper Gold Iron Man Debuts from Hot Toys

A new year has arrived and Hot Toys is starting things off with a band as they debut new 1/6 scale figures including Iron Man

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited edition Iron Man Mark III in metallic gold and copper for 2026 collectors.

Figure features diecast construction, electroplated finish, and futuristic circuit-inspired graphics.

Includes LED light-up eyes, arc reactor, repulsors, calves, and customizable interchangeable armor parts.

Only 2,000 units are available worldwide, with 700 special editions including a display case, priced at $420.

Hot Toys is hitting the ground running for 2026 as they debut a nice selection of new and upcoming 1/6 scale figures. As expected, one of which is a new and exclusive figure that remixes Tony Stark's legendary Mark III armor. Enhance your Armor collection with a new suit that has a fearless metallic gold and copper finish that looks forged for royalty and battle alike. Featuring diecast construction, every panel shines as it is layered with sleek circuit-inspired graphics that will make it stand out in any Iron Man collection. Just like most 1/6 scale Armored Avenger figures, Tony has implemented this figure with LED light-up features allowing his eyes, arc reactor, repulsors, and calvesto light up.

Collectors will also be able to customize the Iron Man Mark III Gold & Copper figure with additional interchangeable armor parts. Other accessories will include multiple hands and a themed Arc Reactor-inspired base that also has a light-up feature. This Iron Man figure is a Hot Toys exclusive, limited to 2,000 units worldwide, and also features an ultra-rare special edition, limited to 700 pieces. That version will come with an additional acrylic display case that has graphic circuit patterning, just like his armor. Pre-orders for this main release are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $420, so reserve one while you can. Happy New Year!

Iron Man Mark III (Golden & Copper Gold) – Hot Toys Exclusive

"To usher in a new year of innovation and legacy, Hot Toys presents the 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark III (Golden & Copper Gold Version) Collectible Figure. Reimagined with a striking metallic gold and copper gold color palette, this exclusive figure pays tribute to Tony Stark's iconic Mark III armor with a bold, luxurious reinterpretation that commands attention from every angle."

"Expertly crafted with diecast materials, the armor showcases an exquisite combination of metallic gold and copper gold electroplated finishes, accented by circuit trace-inspired printed graphic patterns that elevate its futuristic aesthetic. The eyes, repulsors, arc reactor, and back of the calves feature an LED light-up function. This collectible is packed with mechanical details and interchangeable components, including shoulder-mounted missile launchers with firing modes, three styles of forearm armor, and multiple interchangeable hands."

