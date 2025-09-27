Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron man, iron studios, marvel

Limited Edition Stealth Suit Iron Man Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the arrival of a limited edition Iron Man in his Stealth Armor

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a limited edition 1/10 scale Iron Man Stealth Suit statue for Marvel collectors

The Stealth Armor debuted in Iron Man #152, designed for infiltration and avoiding electronic detection

Only 200 pieces of the blue and black Stealth Suit statue are available worldwide for $199.99 each

Pre-orders are open now, with detailed craftsmanship and a Q4 2025 release for dedicated Iron Man fans

The Blue Stealth Suit, also known as the Stealth Armor, was first introduced in Marvel Comics with Iron Man #152 (1981), created by David Michelinie and Bob Layton. Designed by Tony Stark as a non-combat, infiltration-focused suit, it was explicitly developed for stealth missions that required complete radar invisibility. Unlike standard armors, it minimized weaponry and offensive systems to maintain a slim, silent profile. Coated in dark blue and black, the suit could bypass electronic detection, making it an impressive suit of armor for espionage, surveillance, and much more.

Iron Studios is now bringing this iconic Iron Man Stealth Suit to life with their latest limited edition 1/10 Art Scale Marvel Comics statue. Standing 7.8 tall, the metallic blue suit has been faithfully recreated with those updated red eyes and red Arc Reactor, which have been iconic in the suit's design for years. Iron Studios has also limited this statue to only 200 pieces worldwide, making it a very small production run and a must-have Iron Man collectible for Marvel fans. Pre-orders are still live through the Iron Online Store for $199.99 with a Q4 2025 release date.

Iron Man Stealth – Marvel Comics – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!