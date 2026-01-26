Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: bloodstrike, Loosecollector, rob liefeld

LooseCollector Unveils Rob Liefeld's Bloodstrike Cabbot Stone Figure

LooseCollector is returning to the 90s once as they debut their newest collectibles bringing some of Rob Liefeld’s creations to life

Article Summary LooseCollector reveals a 1/12 scale Bloodstrike Cabbot Stone action figure from Rob Liefeld’s 90s comics.

Cabbot Stone features 32 points of articulation, detailed sculpt, and a variety of swappable accessories.

Figure includes alternate head, multiple hands, rifles, knife, removable armor, and the iconic B.A.G. weapon.

Pre-orders are live now for $74.99, with the official Bloodstrike release date set for March 2026.

LooseCollector is bringing back some comic book legends of the 1990s as they continue their Bloodstrike collection. Cabbot Stone is the central figure in Bloodstrike, a 90s Extreme Studios comic about a government black-ops unit of super-powered soldiers who are resurrected after death. Created by Rob Liefeld (creator of Deadpool) and debuting in Bloodstrike #1 in 1993, the series follows Cabbot as the leader of the elite team. They have been brought back to life through a secret program called Project: Born Again, and now have new super-human abilities.

Over the years, Bloodstrike has seen multiple revivals, but fans of the '90s can now give Cabbot a new story with his new Bloodstrike action figure from LooseCollector. Standing 6" tall, this figure is locked and loaded with 32 points of articulation, an impressive sculpt, and a wide variety of accessories. This will include two swappable heads, a variety of extra hands, a knife with a sheath, removable armor, two rifles, and a Big Ass Gun (B.A.G.). Each Bloodstrike figure is packaged in an amazing window box that showcases them in '90s glory. Pre-orders are already live for $74.99 with a March 2026 release.

Rob Liefeld's Bloodstrike Cabbot Stone 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Little is known about Cabbot Stone's background. He was born with the Nu-Gene strain in his blood, making him stronger and faster than an average human; it also allows him to age slower. Upon his death, Cabbot was re-animated through Project "Born Again" which allows him to heal from mortal wounds and continue to live. Due to this, he is technically undead. Cabbot is the leader of the mercenary team known as Bloodstrike. His brother is John Annex "Battlestone" Stone. His father is Michael "Quantum" Stone."

Box Contents

Cabbot Stone figure

Alternate head

5 Pairs of interchangeable hands Pair of fists Pair of trigger hands Pair of open hands Pair of action hands Pair of grip hands

Removable vest

Removable belt

Knife with sheath

Pistol with holster

2 Rifles

B.A.G. (Big Ass Gun)

