Lord of the Rings Gandalf the White Rises with Beast Kingdom for SDCC

Beast Kingdom has a few San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives up their sleeves like a new Dynamic Action Heroes Lord of the Rings figure

Figure is 8” tall, boasts 20 articulation points, realistic hair, and detailed fabric clothing and accessories.

Includes staff, sword, sheath, pipe, and multiple swappable hands for true Lord of the Rings display options.

Strictly limited to 300 pieces, available at SDCC Booth #2849 and through the official Beast Kingdom online store.

Gandalf the White emerges for San Diego Comic Con 2025, as Beast Kingdom unveils a new exclusive. In The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, this mighty wizard was reborn from his battle with the Balrog in the depths of Moria. Formerly Gandalf the Grey, he has returned more powerful, brighter, and now takes Saruman's place as the head of the Istari (wizard order). As Gandalf the White, he becomes a central guiding force in the War of the Ring, aiding in the defense of Rohan, rallying armies, and confronting the dark forces that are consuming Middle-earth.

Beast Kingdom now returns to the realm of The Lord of the Rings with an impressive and very limited 8" tall figure that has 20 points of articulation, realistic hair, and a variety of fabric elements. Other accessories include a staff, a sword with sheath, a pipe, and a variety of swappable hands. Beast Kingdom has this all-powerful wizard limited to only 300 pieces, so he will be a must-have for any Lord of the Rings fans. He will be offered at SDCC 2025 at Booth #2849 from July 24 -27, as well as an online drop through Beast Kingdom Store.

DAH-145P The Lord of The Rings Gandalf the White

"I am Gandalf the White, and I come back to you now at the turn of the tide." The White Wizard returns at the turning point of fate. Beast Kingdom's D.A.H. (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) action figure series proudly presents the legendary character from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers: DAH-145P The Lord of The Rings Gandalf the White!"

"This meticulously crafted figure captures Gandalf's resolute expression following his rebirth after the epic battle with the Balrog. Using rooted hair technology, his iconic white hair and beard are faithfully recreated with stunning realism, bringing the cinematic moment to life. The newly designed white robe is made from premium fabric, featuring rich layers and tailored details that reflect the White Wizard's commanding presence on screen."

