Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts Batman V Superman Batmobile Collector Campaign

New Batmobile Batman v Superman & Justice League is driving on in with the Drawing Board Campaign from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches a crowdfund for the Batman v Superman Batmobile collectible at $79.99 and up

Multiple funding tiers unlock Justice League upgrades, exclusive figures, and limited signed posters

The Batmobile fits 7-inch figures and features movie-accurate designs from both Batman v Superman and Justice League

Campaign runs until August 22, with the DC Multiverse toy line set to end in 2026

McFarlane Toys' Collector's Club is back and with a new Drawing Board Crowdfund as they debut the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batmobile! That is right, take to the streets of Gotham City in style with another impressive DC Multiverse Batmobile. The campaign has officially launched and will run until August 22, and McFarlane aims to reach a $400,000 funding goal. Everything starts off with the core Batmobile for just $79.99, which measures 20" long and holds a 7" figure inside. Collectors can then get the $99.99 version, which gives the Batmobile some accessories that will turn it into the Batmobile from Justice League. If that was not enough, Batman fans can snag Tier 3, which is $129.99, and includes the Batmobile, the JL accessories, and a new DC Multiverse Batman figure with a Bat‑Signal.

McFarlane does not stop there either, as for $169.99, collectors can get all of the above along with new "Justice Is Gray" Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman figures. Everything ends with the ultimate tier at $189.99, which gives you everything along with a signed Todd McFarlane Justice League metal poster. This is a pretty impressive crowdfund, but surely this would have been purchased if it had hit shelves; all of the other Batmobiles have sold out in the past. However, with the DC Multiverse coming to an end in mid-2026, it makes sense to give the people exactly what they want directly to them. Be sure to check out the full campaign on McFarlane Toys Store and back the tier that best suits your DC Comics collection.

Batmobile – Batman v Superman & Justice League by McFarlane Toys

"BATMOBILE – Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League For the first time, McFarlane Toys seeks to produce the Batmobile from the Batman v Superman movie in 7″ scale. With each subsequent tier, you can transform the Batmobile to the Justice League vehicle and add additional figures, accessories and limited edition autographed poster. You can pledge your support for the project today! You will not be charged until campaign close."

"SHIPPING – US Continental Flat Rate $20.00. International varies per country. If shipping does not display, please contact store@mcfarlane.com for rates. If no shipping rate is applied during checkout, a separate invoice will be sent after campaign close. *Prototypes and artist rendering shown are subject to change."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!