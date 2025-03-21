Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, The Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings Invisible Frodo Figures Arrives at Diamond Select

A new The Lord of the Rings figure has arrived from Diamond Select Toys as they unveil their new Invisible Frodo Deluxe Action Figure

Article Summary Discover the new Invisible Frodo Action Figure from Diamond Select Toys, perfect for Lord of the Rings fans.

Relive Frodo's iconic Prancing Pony moment with this 5" translucent figure, featuring 16 points of articulation.

Displayed in a themed collectors box, this action figure is a throwback to a sold-out convention exclusive.

Available now for $29.99, complete your collection of Lord of the Rings with this unique Frodo figure.

One of the most pivotal moments in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring happens at The Prancing Pony in Bree. This occurs when Frodo Baggins unintentionally wears the One Ring for the first time. While trying to remain inconspicuous, Frodo accidentally falls, and the One Ring slips onto his finger, instantly pulling him into the eerie realm of the Nazgûl. It was at this moment that the full power of the ring was revealed, and how the user was exposed to Sauron's gaze. Collectors can now return to the Prancing Pony as Diamond Select Toys unveils their newest The Lord of the Rings collectibles. Standing at 5" tall and featuring 16 points of articulation, Frodo goes invisible with this new action figure. He is featured in a Prancing Pony themed collectors box and will be fully translucent with an invisible sword accessory. Lord of the Rings fans can bring this hobbit home for $29.99, and it can be purchased right now through Diamond Select Toys.

Visit the Prancing Pony with a New Lord of the Rings Deluxe Figure

"Twenty-four years ago, director Peter Jackson brought the first part of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy to big screens everywhere, and the world rejoiced. Its performances, production values, scenery and faithfulness to the books all made it an instant classic, and the two films that followed lived up to that high standard. Now, nearly 25 years later, Diamond Select Toys has released a figure based on a key scene in that film, and it's in stores now!"

"The Lord of the Rings Invisible Frodo Deluxe Action Figure brings back a previously sold-out convention exclusive in all-new packaging, to commemorate the moment Frodo first puts on the Ring of Power. Cast entirely in clear plastic, this "invisible" action figure stands approximately 5 inches tall and features 16 points of articulation, as well as an invisible sword accessory."

