NECA Reveals New TMNT Cartoon Creepy Eddie & Shibano-Sama 2-Pack

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) with new animated figures including Creepy Eddie and Shibano-Sama

Creepy Eddie is a fear demon from 1987's TMNT series, released with swappable parts and Dream-O-Vision.

Shibano-sama joins the fray, bringing mystical mayhem from "Blast from the Past" episode.

This spooky duo is available at Target for $64.99, perfect for enhancing TMNT adventures.

NECA is back with some new releases for Target Haulathon, including a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon 2-Pack with some supernatural villains. One is Creepy Eddie, a villain from the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, appearing in the Season 6 episode "Nightmare in the Lair." He is a fear demon who resides in a dimension called Nightmareland. In the episode, Donatello invents the Dream-O-Vision, a device that turns a person's imagination into a three-dimensional hologram. This is an obvious homage to the popularity of Nightmare on Elm Street from the 80s but turned down for a better kid audience. NECA brought him to life in perfect animated detail with swappable parts and even the Dream-O-Vision to work with your Donny figure.

The fun does not stop there as this TMNT 2-Pack also features Shibano-sama, another mystical villain, as seen in the episode "Blast from the Past." With sacred scrolls of the Foot Clan, he creates havoc for the turtles until he discovers Shredder is not the true leader of the Foor Clan, but Splinter is! Both of these deep-cut characters are impressive releases that add a nice spooky helmet to your TMNT adventures. Collectors can snag up the Creepy Eddie and Shibano-Sama 2-Pack for $64.99, and it can be found in Target Stores now or online.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon Creepy Eddie and Shibano-Sama

"Here comes a double action figure first: Creepy Eddie and Shibano-Sama, as seen in IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures! Elevate your display with this 7-inch scale action figure set, which comes complete with an official NECA flight stand! Creepy Eddie has removable suspenders, and the Dream-O-Vision helmet is compatible with most NECA Cartoon Turtles figures (sold separately). Comes in collector-friendly packaging."

