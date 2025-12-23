Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel, wolverine

MAFEX Slices with New Brown Suit Logan from Deadpool & Wolverine

Expand your collection with some brand new MAFEX figures from Medicom including the arrival of a new version Wolverine

In Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Marvel fans were treated to a nice assortment of multiverse cameos. One of which is a brief nod to one of Wolverine's most famous comic book rivalries, Wolverine vs. the Hulk. During Deadpool's montage of alternate Logan variants, Wade encounters a Wolverine wearing the classic brown and tan comic suit designed by John Byrne, a look longtime fans have wanted to see live‑action. This moment references Wolverine's early history and even recreates the iconic visual of the Hulk reflected in Wolverine's claws, a homage to Incredible Hulk #340.

This Wolverine Easter Egg was a real treat for fans, and now some of these variants are starting to get their own collectibles. We just saw a new wave of Marvel Legends figures, including a few new versions of Logan, like this infamous Brown Suit. Medicom is now adding its own touch to this Wolverine with its own MAFEX figure, which is nicely detailed and fully articulated. He features an impressive likeness to Hugh Jackman and comes with swappable claw hands, as well as a pair of claws that display the Hulk's reflection.

About MAFEX:

MAFEX is a popular action figure line made by the Japanese company Medicom Toy. These figures are renowned for their ease of posing, while still maintaining a high level of accuracy in their portrayal of characters from movies, comics, and TV shows. MAFEX figures typically come with multiple faces, hands, and accessories, allowing collectors to recreate famous scenes or action poses. The line features characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and anime, making it appealing to a diverse range of fans. While they are primarily designed for adult collectors, MAFEX figures are loved because they strike a balance between fresh looks and flexibility that few other figure lines can match.

