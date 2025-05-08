Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Magic Arrives with LEGO's Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower

LEGO continues to build up their massive Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle collection with yet another new addition: The Main Tower

2,135 pieces and 12 minifigures bring iconic Sorcerer's Stone scenes to magical life

Explore key features like Fluffy, the Mirror of Erised, Flying Keys, and Wizards Chess rooms

Collect 6 of 14 exclusive Hogwarts portraits and connect Main Tower with other LEGO castle sets

Get ready to step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with one of LEGO's biggest minifigure-scale sets to date. The Main Tower of Hogwarts Castle is coming to life and will stand at a mighty 26.5 inches tall. This 2,135-piece set brings iconic Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone moments to life in brick-built detail. Relive legendary scenes like coming face-to-face with Fluffy, check out the Mirror of Erised, or take on the trials to find the Sorcerer Stone with the Flying Keys and Wizards Chess. This Main Tower set will connect with LEGO's ongoing Hogwarts Castle series, giving collectors the biggest castle set to date.

As for minifigures, 12 LEGO Harry Potter characters are included with Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Neville Longbottom in his PJs, Professor Kettleburn, Nearly Headless Nick, Albus Dumbledore, and many more. There are plenty of magical adventures to discover with this set, and be on the lookout for 6 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits featured throughout the castle. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower set is priced at $259.9,9 and pre-orders are live with a June 2025 release date.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower

"Build the biggest minifigure-scale model yet of The Main Tower with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Castle set (76454) for kids. A wizard gift for girls, boys and any Harry Potter fans aged 10 and up, it features a trapdoor to escape from Fluffy's room, trigger-activated Devil's Snare, Flying Keys function and swiveling Grand Staircase up to Dumbledore's office."

"The Flying Keys and Wizard Chess rooms in the rocky foundations can be removed for easy play, and look out for 6 collectible Hogwarts portraits and iconic details in the castle, such as the Mirror of Erised™ and Sorting Hat™. This fun, collectible toy castle playset includes 12 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures plus Fluffy, Hedwig™ and Fawkes™ figures to recreate classic scenes and tell spellbinding new stories."

