Man at Arms Gets Some New TMNT Armor with Mattel's New Crossover

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Masters of the Universe meets TMNT in Mattel's Turtles of Grayskull line.

New TMNT-themed armor for Man at Arms, including a shell-adorned mace.

Exciting crossover toys celebrate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' 40th anniversary.

Expect He-Man to join TMNT against Krang and Shredder in this mash-up series.

By the Power of Grayskull! Two worlds are coming together: the Masters of the Universe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This comes out of Mattel's new Turtles of Grayskull line, which finally brings two mighty toy franchises of the 80s to join forces. Joining forces does mean we will see some new heroic turtle allows like Man at Arms, who is getting a new TMT upgrade. To battle Shredder and the ooze that has spread across Eternia, Man At Arms will be joining the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This means some new shelltastic armor is featured by our hero that will be removable. Shell shoulder pads, shell back armor, and a mighty mace will be featured here, adding some TMNT fun to such an iconic Masters of the Universe warrior. The Turtles of Grayskull line is set to release in Q1 2024 by Mattel, with heroes and villains getting some fun crossover figures. Pre-orders are not live for the way, but official images have been released, giving fans a closer look at them. Stay tuned for more information on the Turtles of Grayskull as it is revealed, and all things Mattel can be found here.

Man At Arms Joins the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

