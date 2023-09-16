Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Amazing Yamaguchi, Marvel Comics, venom

Marvel Comics Agent Venom Joins Kaiyodo's Amazing Yamaguchi Line

Flash Thompson is back as the infamous Agent Venom swings on into action as he joins Kaiyodo’s popular Amazing Yamaguchi line

Flash Thompson is quite known for his iconic role as Peter Parker's high school bully in The Amazing Spider-Man comics. However, he is more than that now, as he underwent a significant transformation when he became the heroic Agent Venom. Flash became this hero after he enlisted in the military and sadly lost his legs during combat. He was then bonded with the Venom symbiote by the government to be a special soldier, making a new anti-hero for the Marvel Universe. While Venom's aggression is hard to override, Flash puts good use to it, and with his extra skills from the service, he is a deadly threat. Kaiyodo is bringing this hero to their growing Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech line with an impressive new release. Flash is fully articulated, comes with attachable symbiote tentacles, guns, muzzle effects, swappable hands, eye pieces, and more. This is the Agent Venom figure fans have been looking for, and he is priced at $139.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to snag up other Spider-Verse figures from the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech, like Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, and Venom.

Marvel Comics Agent Venom Accepts the Mission

"From the pages of Marvel Comics, Agent Venom joins the Amazing Yamaguchi line of figures! This Agent Venom action figure features premium articulation and includes a wide variety of accessories for custom posing. Don't miss out and order yours today!"

Product Features

6.69 inches tall (170cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Agent Venom figure

6 Alternate pairs of hands

3 Alternate pairs of eyes

4 Ammunition bags

16 Symbiote tentacles

4 Muzze fire effects

Symbiote weapon

2 Spider silks

