Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: fantastic four, iron studios, marvel

Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary The Thing joins Iron Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps 1/10 Art Scale series with a dynamic new statue.

Ben Grimm, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is featured in full suit as he enters Marvel’s cinematic universe.

The limited-edition statue stands 10.2" tall and comes paired with crushed cab detail for extra effect.

Pre-orders for this Fantastic Four collectible are now live for $219.99, releasing in Q3 2025.

It's Clobberin' Time! That is right, The Thing is finally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Fantastic Four: First Steps. While not directly connected to any other films in the MCU, this fantastic family will have a role to play in Avengers: Doomsday. However, we need to see their story unfold to see how they get involved, including The Thing. Ebon Moss-Bachrach takes on the role of Ben Grimm, the faithful friend of Reed Richards and the pilot of their ship, when hit by cosmic waves in space. Ben was transformed into rock, giving him a monstrous complexion and super strength, but he remains with a heart of gold.

This Marvel powerhouse is joining Iron Studios' new set of Fantastic Four: First Steps 1/10 Art Scale statues with Ben standing 10.2" tall. This sculpt shows off a full-suited The Thing, with a grizzled demeanor and an urge to punch something. He is standing on a crushed cab and will pair with Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch statues, which are also coming soon. Pre-orders are already live for $219.99, and he is set to arrive in Q3 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!