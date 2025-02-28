Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – Fear Magneto!

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Dive into the Marvel Universe with the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion, featuring a 3,093-piece set packed with excitement.

Recreate iconic mutant battles, complete with Magneto in his legendary red and purple armor as part of the set.

Find intriguing Easter Eggs and accessories, like Nightcrawler's Cutlass and the notorious Magneto coin.

Explore endless possibilities for customizing and displaying the X-Mansion, a must-have for X-Men fans.

We have done it yet again. The Marvel Universe is in the palm of our hands as we bring Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to life. Things are ending in conflict with the 3,093 pieces set as we finally get to build the deadly and most iconic villain of the X-Men, Magneto. Magneto is the X-Men's most complex villain and occasional ally, who first appeared in X-Men #1 (1963) and was created Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Born as Max Eisenhardt in the early 1920s in Germany, Magneto was a Jewish child who sadly experienced the brutality of the Holocaust firsthand. He witnessed the death of friends and family at the hands of the Nazis regime, leading him to unlock his powers and a deep-seated hatred for humanity.

After the war, he adopted the name Magnus and sought to create a haven for mutants, believing they were superior to humans. Just like Jean Grey, Iceman, and Storm, Magneto is an Omega Level Mutant who generates and controls magnetic fields. This allows him to manipulate metal objects, create magnetic shields, and even levitate himself or other objects. Heroes like Wolverine do not stand a chance against the Master of Magnetism, and LEGO was sure to capture his iconic red and purple armor for this minifigure. This allows us to move on to the final part of the X-Mansion with the completion of the roof. The remaining elements of the set are some destruction details from a busted fire hydrant, a lamp, a post, and some additional greenery. An assortment of parts is featured as well to pose the X-Men in action as they take on the fury of Magneto and the oncoming attack from a Sentinel. This part is really up to the builder to decide how they want to display this set, as the possibilities are endless.

As for the remainder of the Easter Eggs, there is so much packed into this set, from mini accessories to stickers and much more. The dumpster behind the X-Mansion is also filled with some goodies, like a cutlass, the signature weapons of Nightcrawler, and a Toad, obviously referencing the mutant. Other accessories include a hat for Professor X or Beast and then a coin that references Magneto from X-Men: First Class and the five Reichsmark he carries around, which is pretty dark. There is a "Pixie Was Here" tag on one of the walls, a Pyro tag on another, and posters for Nightcrawler and Dazzler, who both do not have official LEGO minifigures. Some of these references could end here, but hopefully, an X-Men Mystery Minifigure set will arrive in the future, allowing fans to fill out their school for gifted youngsters. The X-Men X-Mansion is the latest Marvel Modular Set to arrive from LEGO and a worthy set for any dedicated fan or collector. Fans can actually still buy this set and build, discover, and enjoy this set all for themselves right now. To Me, My X-Men!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!