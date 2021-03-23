It's Clobberin' Time With New Marvel Statues From Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys dives into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they unveil their newest Marvel statues. There are three new statues coming to collectors, starting with a new 10.5 inches tall Vision statue that captures his classic costume from the comics. He is placed in an action-packed dynamic pose that is loaded with detail that will even be appealing to WandaVision fans. Up next, we are getting a new limited edition Skottie Young Marvel statue with the deadly Apocalypse. This adorable bad guy is packed with color, limited to 3,000 pieces, and will make any X-Men fan quite happy. Last but not least is The Thing is looking for a fight with his own 3,000 limited edition statue. Standing 9 inches tall, this member of the Fantastic Four captures the classic design of The Things as he is shown on a diorama base.

All of these Marvel Comics statues are loaded with remarkable detail that will please many fan's comic collections. The limited-edition Apocalypse and The Thing will sell fast, so be sure to get yours while you can. Pre-orders for Marvel's Vision, Things, and Lil Apocalypse are already live and can be found here, with each set to release in August 2021. Do to forget to check out some of the other amazing Diamond Select Toys statues coming soon, featuring The Crow, Darth Maul, and more.

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION COMIC THING STATUE – It's clobberin' time! The ever-loving blue-eyed Thing arrives in the Premier Collection as an all-new classically styled statue! The Fantastic Four's rocky curmudgeon strikes a fighting pose in front of a poster announcing an upcoming wrestling match, and clocks in at about 9 inches tall. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Caesar, hand-sculpted by Clayburn Moore!"

"MARVEL ANIMATED STYLE APOCALYPSE STATUE – The first mutant makes his animated-style debut in this all-new statue based on the Marvel artwork of Skottie Young! Measuring approximately 4.5 inches tall and almost as wide, this detailed statue of X-Men foe Apocalypse features art-accurate paint applications, and comes on a simple black base. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC VISION PVC STATUE – The Vision appears! A long-awaited addition to the Marvel Gallery line, this approximately 10.5-inch-tall sculpture of the synthezoid Avenger depicts the Vision on a battlefield base, phasing through a piece of rubble. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"